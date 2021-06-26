#3 ranked UFC heavyweight contender remains undefeated in his professional career — taking home his second victory of the year, in the form of a one-sided unanimous decision triumph against top-five opponent, Alexander Volkov.

Frenchman, Gane takes the opening round just about with a 10-9 based on accuracy and activity — landing a whipping jab as well as a notable volley of leg kicks and body strikes. Volkov most certainly replying, however.

Another round in the books for Gane in the second, who is starting to put a pace on Volkov, as he attempts to counter with his lengthy lower limbs.

With a lot more urgency in the third round, Gane managed to draw some blood from the nose of Volkov who was largely a sitting duck in that frame. Gane’s jab and uppercuts finding their target. 30-27 heading into the fourth round.

Another round in the books for Gane and water firmly in the basement heading into the fifth. Volkov in need of a finish here in this potential heavyweight title-eliminator.

A really bad eye poke landed against Gane, leaving Volkov in need of some time to recover — with the Frenchman winning the round so far up until the unintentional foul. With the #5 ranked, Volkov able to continue following the foul, the fight goes the distance, with Gane taking home a unanimous decision victory.

Catch the highlights from Gane’s sixth straight UFC win below.