Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Betting Odds: Who’s Favored In Trilogy?

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 betting odds is in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Golden Boy MMA promotion.

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 goes down on tonight (Saturday, November 24, 2018) inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card will air on PPV (pay-per-view) at 9 p.m. ET with six bouts. The preliminary card will begin at 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV.

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz in a light heavyweight bout will headline this show. Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner. Rounding out the card is Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez in a light heavyweight bout, Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero in a light heavyweight bout, Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios in a featherweight bout, and Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota in a heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Ortiz is a -270 favorite over Liddell, who is a +230 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Lawlor being a +250 underdog against Winn, who is a -300 favorite.

Main Card (9 p.m. ET/PPV)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Chuck Liddell (+230) vs. Tito Ortiz (-270)



Light Heavyweight Bout: Deron Winn (-300) vs. Tom Lawlor (+250)



Light Heavyweight Bout: Gleison Tibau (-140) vs. Efrain Escudero (+120)



Featherweight Bout: Walel Watson (+400) vs. Ricardo Palacios (-500)



Heavyweight Bout: Jay Silva (+190) vs. Oscar Cota (-230)