Video: Check Out Chuck Liddell & Tito Ortiz’s Final Staredown

The time is nearly here and Chuck Liddell & Tito Ortiz’ final staredown is in the books.

The two longtime rivals and UFC legends will battle a third time in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., November 24, 2018) first-ever event from Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy MMA Promotions from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Liddell has not fought since 2010 while Ortiz has not fought since January 2017. The buildup has been a predictable back-and-forth trash talk battle. Ortiz has pulled out many insults despite two previous knockout losses to ‘The Iceman.’ The fighters stepped onto the scale to officially weigh in at today’s early weigh-ins.

The final precursor just went down. Liddell and Ortiz faced off for the final time at the ceremonial weigh-ins from Los Angeles. Watch it courtesy of ESPN’s Brett Okamoto below: