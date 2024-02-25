Video – UFC legend Chuck Liddell falls off a boat and into the San Diego Bay

Former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell was caught on camera falling off a boat and into the San Diego Bay during an outing on Saturday.

The UFC Hall of Famer appeared to be having a good time with two other individuals, posing for the TMZ cameras when suddenly he slipped backward and went tumbling into the Bay. Fortunately, ‘The Iceman’ appeared to be okay as he was pulled back on board.

Chuck Liddell fell off a boat into the San Diego Bay last night 😭💀



The legendary career of chuck liddell

Chuck Liddell is one of MMA’s most beloved. Making his UFC debut in 1998 during the dark ages of the sport, Liddell worked his way up the roster, capturing the light heavyweight division’s top prize at UFC 52 against Randy Couture. He went on to defend the belt four times against Jeremy Horn, Renato Sobral, Tito Ortiz, and in a rematch with Couture. Though his rivalry with Ortiz was by far the most notable of his illustrious career.

He also went toe-to-toe with UFC stars, including Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, ‘Shogun’ Rua, Rashad Evans, Rich Franklin, and Vitor Belfort. In 2008, he delivered the Fight of the Year against recently announced Hall of Fame inductee Wanderlei Silva at UFC 79.

Liddell was also the first UFC superstar to cross over into mainstream media, making appearances in a slew of film and television programs. He voiced himself on an episode of The Simpsons and made cameos in a slew of movies like How High, Drillbit Taylor, Kick-Ass 2, and War Pigs.

He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009.