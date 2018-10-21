Chris Weidman Issues Message To Luke Rockhold After UFC 230 Withdrawal

Chris Weidman issues a message to fellow former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold after he pulled out of their fight. They were supposed to fight for a second time at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event. However, it got nixed once it was revealed that Rockhold was out due to an injury.

Their first fight went down back at the UFC 194 with the middleweight title on the line in December of 2015 that saw Rockhold beat Weidman by TKO to win the championship.

Now, Weidman will fight Ronaldo Souza in the co-main event of this show. Weidman has been out of action for more than a year now due to a thumb injury he sustained during his last fight against Kelvin Gastelum in July 2017.

Although they have fought once before, it appears that there is no bad blood between them. In fact, it seems like they are on good terms these days. Thus, when the news was made of Rockhold being out of this fight, Weidman sent him some well wishes. The former UFC middleweight champ issued the following statement on his official Twitter account:

“I was really looking forward to fighting Luke in this rematch but unfortunately it wasn’t in the cards this time around. This is a tough sport. I’m hoping and praying Luke makes a quick recovery and returns to good health.”

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.