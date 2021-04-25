Chris Weidman is on the road to recovery.

Weidman suffered a traumatic and brutal leg break just seconds into his middleweight encounter with Uriah Hall at UFC 261 last night.

The former middleweight champion attempted a leg kick but it was checked by Hall as the leg immediately snapped with Weidman stepping on the injured leg soon after in what was a cringe-inducing sight.

Weidman was stretchered out and taken to the hospital where he was set to have surgery in the morning. And fortunately, the surgery was successful and he seems to be in good spirits as his wife posted an update.

“Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc #allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports @sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids.

“My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman”

Hopefully, Weidman has a speedy recovery.