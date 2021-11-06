What a method to score your first UFC victory for Chris Barnett — who stops New York favorite, Gian Villante with a massive wheel kick and subsequent strikes in the second round of his UFC 268 preliminary bout.

Spinning midway though the second round with a massive wheel kick, Barnett connected on the button — dropping the retiring Villante, before landing a slew of ground strikes as the latter shelled up.

Following the knockout victory — Barnett celebrated with a spectacular frontflip before encouraging the New York crowd to applaud the retiring Villante.

Below, catch the highlights from Barnett’s knockout victory.

