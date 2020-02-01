Chicago PD Officer & Ex-MMA Fighter Relieved Of Duties After Viral ‘Body Slam’ Footage Goes Viral

Spread the word!













Former mixed martial artist (MMA) and Chicago PD officer Jerald Williams has found himself in a bit of trouble as of late.

Williams has been relieved of his duties after footage of his recent arrest went viral, with many accusing him of police brutality. The ex-Bellator MMA fighter, nicknamed “Bacon and Eggs,” has a professional record of 3-1, as he fought between 2009 and 2012. He hasn’t competed in a professional fight since Bellator 84.

According to a report from Chicago CBS 2, police bodycam footage showed Williams body slamming Bernard Kersh onto concrete during an arrest on November 28, 2019. Police approached Kersh on 79th and Cottage Grove, where he was ticketed for drinking. Kersh allegedly resisted arrest before spitting in and licking Williams’ face. However, Kersh has denied these accusations.

“I didn’t spit at no officer,” Kersh said. “I didn’t lick no officer’s face.”

Legal director of the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University, Alexa Van Brunt, called the action “excessive” force and doubled down that incidents like these “shouldn’t happen.”

“The degree of, or lack of care shown to [Kersh] through the whole incident from start to finish, is really appalling,” said Van Brunt.

You be the judge. Check out the video footage here.

What did you think of the body slam footage? Should Williams have been relieved?