Chase Hooper Taps out Jordan Leavitt in First Round with Slick Rear-Naked Choke – UFC Vegas 82 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Chase Hooper

Chase Hooper continued his rise up the lightweight ranks with another impressive showing inside the Octagon at UFC Vegas 82.

Stepping inside The APEX for a clash with Jordan Leavitt, ‘The Dream’ earned his second-straight win after putting his opponent away with a rear-naked choke just before the three-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Chase Hooper def. Jordan Leavitt via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:58 of Round 1.

The victory moved Hooper to 5-3 under the UFC banner, and 13-3-1 overall. He kicked off his career inside the Octagon going 2-3, but it appears that ‘The Dream’ has made some serious improvements in his skills and is quickly becoming a legitimate threat in the stacked 155-pound division.

Check Out Highlights From Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt at UFC Vegas 82 Below:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

