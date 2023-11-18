Chase Hooper Taps out Jordan Leavitt in First Round with Slick Rear-Naked Choke – UFC Vegas 82 Highlights

Chase Hooper continued his rise up the lightweight ranks with another impressive showing inside the Octagon at UFC Vegas 82.

Stepping inside The APEX for a clash with Jordan Leavitt, ‘The Dream’ earned his second-straight win after putting his opponent away with a rear-naked choke just before the three-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Chase Hooper def. Jordan Leavitt via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:58 of Round 1.

The victory moved Hooper to 5-3 under the UFC banner, and 13-3-1 overall. He kicked off his career inside the Octagon going 2-3, but it appears that ‘The Dream’ has made some serious improvements in his skills and is quickly becoming a legitimate threat in the stacked 155-pound division.

Check Out Highlights From Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt at UFC Vegas 82 Below:

Rear naked choke for the win 💪@Chase_Hooper ends this one early with the submission victory! #UFCVegas82 pic.twitter.com/Tl2tzfSZ1g — UFC (@ufc) November 18, 2023