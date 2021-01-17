Charles Oliveira is hoping to be the one Khabib Nurmagomedov faces next.

UFC president Dana White revealed how his meeting with Nurmagomedov went on the broadcast of UFC Fight Island 7 yesterday. While Nurmagomedov didn’t outright say if he was going to return or not, he did mention that if a lightweight impressed him, he could return.

And Oliveira was notably one name to have impressed him already following his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 last month.

“He’s (Khabib Nurmagomedov) accomplished everything he wanted to — set out to accomplish,” White said. “He thought that (Charles) Oliveira looked really good in his last fight against Tony Ferguson. So next Saturday, we got the (Conor) McGregor, (Dustin) Poirier fight, and (Michael) Chandler and (Dan) Hooker on there (UFC 257).

“So his words to me were, ‘I’m gonna watch this fight’ he said ‘I would never tie up the division’, hold the belt and keep the belt away from anybody else, these guys do something spectacular, show me something spectacular and make me wanna come back and fight’. So I have the feeling, if somebody delivers — it could be on the co-main event, it could be the main event. And like I said, he thought Oliveira looked good. So, a lot of good fights — two fights coming up, Oliveira looked great, if these guys can do something special, Khabib will fight them.“

Oliveira was naturally pleased to hear that as he sent a message to Nurmagomedov on social media soon after.

“Thank you @TeamKhabib. All due respect, I delivered, and I feel ready to challenge you for the gold. Let’s go! I hope to see you soon.”

It’s definitely one of the most intriguing matchups out there given Oliveira’s grappling and submission threat. Whether it happens next remains to be seen for now.

Would you like to see Nurmagomedov face Oliveira?