According to reports tonight, former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has been forced from his scheduled UFC 288 co-main event fight against the surging, Beneil Dariush on May 8. at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

As per an initial report from ESPN reporter, Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Brazilian contender, Charles Oliveira has been forced to withdraw from the potential lightweight title-eliminator against Iranian-born challenger, Dariush next month, due to an undisclosed injury. At the time of publication, the organization are planning on postponing the matchup between Oliveira, and Dariush.

Charles Oliveira forced from UFC 288 return

“Per sources, the scheduled lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush for #UFC288 it’s (sic) being pushed due to an undisclosed injury on Oliveira’s side. The promotion is now working on a new date.”

Sidelined since October of last year, Oliveira, 33, most recently headlined UFC 288 against Islam Makhachev in a vacant title fight – dropping a second round arm-triangle submission loss to the current division champion.

The defeat snapped Sao Paulo grappler, Oliveira’s division-best 12-fight winning run, which included a vacant title victory against Michael Chandler in 2021.

In December of that year, Oliveira managed to successfully defend his undisputed lightweight title for the first and only time, defeating former interim champion, Dustin Poirier with a third round standing rear-naked choke submission win.

The most prolific finisher and submission artist in Octagon antiquity, Oliveira had landed a first round rear-naked choke over another former interim champion, Justin Gaethje back in May of last year, after he dropped the title to the scales during fight week.

UFC 288 takes place on May 8. from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey – with an undisputed bantamweight title fight between current champion, Aljamain Sterling, and the returning former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo set to headline the pay-per-view card.