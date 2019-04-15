Charles Oliveira Gets Trilogy Fight At UFC Rochester

Charles Oliveira gets his next fight inside of the Octagon booked by UFC officials. The Las Vegas-based promotion recently announced several new fights for its return to New York and debut in the city of Rochester.

First up is Oliveira battling Nik Lentz in a lightweight bout for the third time. This is a rivalry that stretches over eight years. Their first fight ended in a no contest back in 2011 due to an illegal knee. Their rematch came back in 2015 where Oliveira picked up a submission win.

Oliveira has been on a hot streak that includes four consecutive submission victories. On the flip side, Lentz has won his last two bouts.

Other fights booked for this show include a welterweight bout between Danny Roberts and UFC newcomer Michel Pereira, featherweights Julio Arce and Julian Erosa, and finally, a lightweight showdown that will see Davi Ramos vs. Austin Hubbard.

UFC Rochester is set to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The main card will air on ESPN+. The preliminary card will air ESPN+.

A welterweight bout between former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and former interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee will headline the show. Here’s the updated card:

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

Vicente Luque vs. Neil Magny

Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Sijara Eubanks vs. Aspen Ladd

Zak Cummings vs. Trevin Giles

Patrick Cummins vs. Ed Herman

Grant Dawson vs. Mike Trizano

Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer

Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira

Michel Pereira vs. Danny Roberts

Julio Arce vs. Julian Erosa

Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos