Chael Sonnen has shared that Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni is currently in hospital after losing consciousness during a training session.

Cris Lencioni is currently booked to face James Gallagher at Bellator 298 in just under two months, unfortunately though it seems that 11-3 pro has been hospitalised. Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to break the very sad news, saying that ‘Sunshine’ lost consciousness during a routine raining session but quick thinking training partners and coaches sprung to action.

“He was at a new gym, they invited him out there and said hey, we got some good bodies, some good coaching and we would love to have you. Cris took them up on it and went to a new gym,” Sonnen said. “He was in the process of working out, they were doing MMA sparring, they happened to be in a grappling situation, at the time Cris lost consciousness, he was not in the process of being punched or choked or anything like that. He was just in the process of getting his workout in and lost consciousness.

“The folks at the gym, and thank heavens for them, they just sprung into action, called 911 and an ambulance comes. Cris Lencioni had not gained consciousness.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

Sonnen revealed that a week on, Lencioni has not yet gained consciousness, but signs are pointing to him waking up.

“They get an ambulance and get him to the hospital,” Sonnen continued. This was a week ago, immediately, they believed the following day, Cris would regain consciousness, and he himself could share some insight on how did we got here. “When the next day came and he didn’t regain consciousness, that wasn’t alarming, they just said, hey look it’s going to be the next day. In the process of all this, Cris’ wife is able to get out there and be by his side as this started to unfold…

“Cris is in the hospital, he has not regained consciousness. They have his vitals, they got his signs, they are able to do all sorts of things. Everything does steer to the direction that he will regain consciousness and then we go from there,” Sonnen concluded about Lencioni.

Incidents like this are rare, and hopefully the MMA community can rally round and support Lencioni in this truly difficult time.

Everyone at LowKickMMA would like to send their best wishes to Cris Lencioni and his loved ones.