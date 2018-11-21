Chael Sonnen Offers Theory On How Dana White Will View Ben Askren

Chael Sonnen offers his theory on how UFC President Dana White will adapt to working with former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren.

This is due to Askren now being under contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion. In fact, he already has his first fight under the UFC banner set up. The UFC is reportedly close to booking Askren vs. Robbie Lawler at the upcoming UFC 233 pay-per-view event.

Sonnen understands what type of relationship is needed with White to be on his good side. Thus, when discussing it on a recent episode of his podcast, Sonnen gave his theory. He thinks that White will quickly warm to the former Bellator and ONE champ (H/T to Bloody Elbow).

“The ultimate irony, when this whole thing gets worked out between Dana and Ben Askren, is Ben Askren is going to become Dana’s favorite fighter, favorite guy that he has under contract. That’s the part Dana White doesn’t know.”

Here’s the reason behind Sonnen’s mindset. It all comes down to Askren willing to fight anyone that is presented to him. He doesn’t care who it is or where or when it will take place. That is something that White loves.

“Ben Askren will fight anybody, at any weight, any time, no argument. He’s a true competitor, and that used to be a normal mindset. That used to be what Dana got to deal with. Now every time Dana has an idea and wants to do a fight, everybody comes in pushing back.”

UFC 233 takes place on January 26, 2019, at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.