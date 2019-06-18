Chael Sonnen Dubs Himself ‘Best’ Drug Cheat Of His Era

Spread the word!













Following his latest defeat inside the mixed martial arts (MMA) cage, Chael Sonnen has announced his retirement from the sport.

Of course, given his history of abusing performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), Sonnen has received a mixed reaction after his retirement. One reporter called Sonnen the worst drug cheat of his era. Sonnen decided to have some fun with this, replying and dubbing himself the “best” drug cheat of his era:

“Not to be picky Kevster But I wasn’t one of the WORST drug cheats of my era I was the BEST”

Sonnen ends his MMA career on a two-fight losing streak. The multi-time UFC title challenger has shared the cage with some of the greatest fighters of all time; including Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Fedor Emelianenko, and many more. In his last two bouts, Sonnen, who was fighting for Bellator MMA upon his retirement, dropped two to Emelianenko and Lyoto Machida.

Following his second-round TKO loss to Machida at Bellator 222 this past weekend, Sonnen announced his retirement from the sport. He now looks back as one of the most entertaining fighters in MMA history, and will continue his analytical work, as well as his successful MMA podcast, “You’re Welcome.”