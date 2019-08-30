Chael Sonnen Blasts Jon Jones: I Rather See You Tweet Lines Than Snort Them

Spread the word!













Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones’ rivalry doesn’t appear to be coming to a close anytime soon.

Despite locking horns all the way back in 2013, the pair continue to trade barbs with each other even today. However, Sonnen claims he never tries to bury Jones even when talking about him in his videos.

“The American Gangster” instead believes his words are misinterpreted which leads to Jones hitting back at him on Twitter:

“I never bury Jon Jones — I don’t feel like I bury Jon Jones,” Sonnen said in a recent video (via BJ Penn). “I really don’t. Maybe I’m a little bit rough on Jon. I don’t know about that. I mean, he’s a guy that… Man, that guy’s really good. I guess you would call that a level of respect.

“But it seems that every time I do a piece on this, somebody takes a small piece of it and tells Jon what I said and Jon has to go to Twitter, Jon has to type out these lines and show that he’s angry. He does this all the time and I’m like ‘I’m not really sure you heard the piece.’”

That said, Sonnen prefers Jones hitting back at him online rather than getting in trouble outside the Octagon which has been the case in recent years. And so, he decided to end the video with a barb at the light heavyweight champion:

“I can only imagine Jon Jones [gestures] licking the coke off his fingers to type out these lines in 160 characters — and then he wants a response,” Sonnen conlcuded. “Jon, here’s my response. I appreciate you typing out lines, and I’d rather see you type lines than snort them.”

What do you think of Sonnen’s comments towards Jones?