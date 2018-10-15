Chad Mendes’ Octagon Return Targeted For December

Chad Mendes could possibly make his UFC return before the end of the year.

Following a two-year suspension handed down by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), “Money” returned to fighting action this past summer. The Team Alpha Male product defeated Myles Jury via first-round thrashing. The former 145-pound title challenger looked as if he never left. With the big win, Mendes will likely be taking on a bigger name next.

Per a report from MMA Brasil, that’s exactly what will happen. Mendes is reportedly in talks for a return at UFC 231 against No. 4-ranked Renato Moicano. Mendes, himself, is currently ranked at the No. 5 spot. This would not only be a big test for Mendes but a career milestone for Moicano.

The 29-year-old has thrived in the UFC’s featherweight division as of late. He’s currently on a two-fight win streak that last saw him submit respected veteran Cub Swanson. His last defeat came against Brian Ortega, who submitted the Brazilian in the third round of their contest back at UFC 214 last year.

To pick up a win over Mendes would be a major selling point in a push for a featherweight title opportunity. UFC 231 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 8, 2018.

It makes sense to have a potential Moicano vs. Mendes fight on the card, as the main event features Max Holloway defending his 145-pound title against Brian Ortega.