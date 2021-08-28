Cezar Ferreira suffered an apparent injury and a TKO loss just 13 seconds into his light-heavyweight play-off fight against Marthin Hamlet.

The Brazilian opened up with a body kick and immediately fell to the floor after throwing it, clutching his other leg.

Hamlet swarmed with ground strikes to score the TKO victory.

The Norwegian prospect initially celebrated his win before later admitting he had a lack of pride in the method of his victory.

Earlier in the evening, Chris Camozzi picked up a lopsided decision win over Cory Hendricks. The UFC veteran took to social media to reveal Ferreira was injured heading into his fight with Hamlet and claim the Brazilian took a dive.

“Huh. That’s a dive by Cezar,” Camozzi wrote on Twitter. “I saw him at the weigh ins, black and purple leg. My coaches saw it too. He showed up for a show paycheck @PFLMMA can’t believe they cleared him to fight”

PFL 9 Results

MAIN CARD

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Brendan Loughnane via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Chris Wade def. Bubba Jenkins via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Emiliano Sordi via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Marthin Hamlet def. Cezar Ferreira via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:13

PRELIMS

Sheymon Moraes def. Lazar Stojadinovic via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:45

Chris Camozzi def. Cory Hendricks via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Anthony Dizy def. Jesse Stirn via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bobby Moffett def. Jason Knight via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29 28)

Alejandro Flores def. Carl Deaton via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Brandon Jenkins def. Jacob Kilburn via knockout (flying knee) – Round 1, 2:56

Do you agree with Chris Camozzi? Did Cezar Ferreira take a dive at PFL 9?