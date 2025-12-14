Cezary Oleksiejczuk Earns Dominant Decision Over César Almeida – UFC Vegas 112 Highlights

Cezary Oleksiejczuk used his ground game to grind out a decisive victory over César Almeida at UFC Vegas 112.

Oleksiejczuk dominated much of the first round, scoring an early takedown and notching more than three minutes of control time during the five-minute period. Almeida eventually fought his way back, but by then, there wasn’t enough time to get his offense going.

Almeida came out slinging calf kicks in the second and clipped Oleksiejczuk with a big right hand. That prompted Oleksiejczuk to shoot for another takedown. Oleksiejczuk succeeded in his task, putting Almeida on his back in the center of the Octagon. However, Almeida offered up a slick reversal, taking top position.

Unfortunately for Almeida, the dominant position didn’t last long as Oleksiejczuk scrambled his way into side control.

As he did in the first, Oleksiejczuk controlled much of the third with his ground game, sending us to the scorecards for what would be a very predictable decision.

Official Result: Cezary Oleksiejczuk def. César Almeida via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From César Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 112: