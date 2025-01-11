Cesar Almeida Sleeps Abdul Razak Alhassan with Horrifying Knockout Shot – UFC Vegas 101 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Cesar Almeida Sleeps Abdul Razak Alhassan with Horrifying Knockout Shot in First Round - UFC Vegas 101 Highlights

Cesar Almeida scored a scary knockout this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 101.

With a little less than 90 seconds to go in the ground, Alhassan landed a sneaky right hand that sat Almeida down. Alhassan swarmed in and looked to do some damage on the mat, but Almeida defended well and fought his way back up against the fence.

gettyimages 2193478750 612x612 1

Once Almeida was upright, Alhassan continued to pour on the pressure and throw strikes without any concern of what could be coming back his way.

In a flash, Almeida fired back with an overhand left that caught Alhassan clean and instantly rendered him unconscious. Crashing to the mat, Alhassan hit his head hard on the canvas, and referee Mike Beltran immediately called for the stoppage.

READ MORE:  Chael Sonnen Exposes Floyd Mayweather’s Payday Claims as 'One of the Great Lies in Sports'

Official Result: Cesar Almeida def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via KO (overhand left) at 4:16 of Round 1.

gettyimages 2193479012 612x612 1

Alhassan was out cold on the mat for some time, but once returning from the commercial break, he was sitting on his stool and appeared to be okay. He did need some help exiting the Octagon but was able to do so on his own feet.

gettyimages 2193479017 612x612 1

Is it too early to make our pick for Knockout of the Year?

Check Out Highlights From Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cesar Almeida at UFC Vegas 101:

READ MORE:  Punahele Soriano Sends 'The Doctor' to the ER with Quick-Fire KO - UFC Vegas 101 Highlights

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts