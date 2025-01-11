Cesar Almeida Sleeps Abdul Razak Alhassan with Horrifying Knockout Shot – UFC Vegas 101 Highlights

Cesar Almeida scored a scary knockout this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 101.

With a little less than 90 seconds to go in the ground, Alhassan landed a sneaky right hand that sat Almeida down. Alhassan swarmed in and looked to do some damage on the mat, but Almeida defended well and fought his way back up against the fence.

Once Almeida was upright, Alhassan continued to pour on the pressure and throw strikes without any concern of what could be coming back his way.

In a flash, Almeida fired back with an overhand left that caught Alhassan clean and instantly rendered him unconscious. Crashing to the mat, Alhassan hit his head hard on the canvas, and referee Mike Beltran immediately called for the stoppage.

Official Result: Cesar Almeida def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via KO (overhand left) at 4:16 of Round 1.

Alhassan was out cold on the mat for some time, but once returning from the commercial break, he was sitting on his stool and appeared to be okay. He did need some help exiting the Octagon but was able to do so on his own feet.

Is it too early to make our pick for Knockout of the Year?

