Cat Zingano Reveals How Scared She Was Before UFC Boise Return

“Alpha” Cat Zingano isn’t done just yet.

The former women’s bantamweight title contender looked impressive on Saturday night, July, 14th 2018, en route to a unanimous decision win over Marion Reneau at UFC Boise.

“Alpha” Cat stepped into the sold-out CenturyLink Arena riding a three-fight skid, with her last win coming over current division champion Amanda Nunes September of 2014. Needless to say, a win was of paramount importance for the onetime title challenger Zingano, who has fallen on hard times the last few years.

Speaking with MMA Junkie after the fight, Zingano revealed just how stressful the lead up was for this fight.

“I was so scared going into this fight,” “Alpha Cat said. “I was very, very scared. Coming off three losses, all of them were losses where I just didn’t show up, wake up. I felt out of it.” “To come in tonight, I wasn’t sure who would show up. I really just wanted to dance my dance and try to feel her and try to stay off rhythm and be wild and crazy and me.”

The last four years have been well documented for Zingano who has endured more than any human should.

Because of that, the first mother to have ever competed inside the octagon displayed a level of determination that few fighters have.

“I worked so hard for so long without any of the results I wanted,” Zingano said. “I’m grateful for all the steps I took to get here. Although not all of them looked the way I wanted them to, it’s all part of this. I’m grateful and thankful, for everyone and everything along the way, and I’m able to know myself through all of this, and it’s nice to be here, and it’s nice to feel myself again.”

The much-needed win for Zingano sets her on a different trajectory for the second half of the year. As for the 36-year-old’s immediate plans, they are a bit unclear, but she did offer up an interesting rematch- stating she wants to avenge every one of her losses.

“I think we’ve got some unfinished business,” Zingano said. “I think it’s weird for me to call her out. She should call me out. It drives me crazy seeing people that (I’ve beaten) go on. She seems pretty not worried about me. But now that I’m in the W column, she’s got no reason not to lock horns with me again.” “She’s good. She’s been a good champion. She’s been dominant. But she hasn’t done a whole lot that I feel has evolved past what I’ve done to her. It’s time. The time’s coming.”

Let us know what you think? Will Zingano earn another title shot in the near future or are her best days behind her?