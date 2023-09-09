Streaking light heavyweight contender, Carlos Ulberg initially believed he was set to go to the judge’s scorecards for his UFC 293 featured preliminary clash with Da Woon Jung tonight in Sydney, Australia — however, in bizarre fashion, was awarded a late submission win in the third round, after a replay review showed a submission win due to rear-naked choke with just 11 seconds remaining in the bout.

Ulberg, who has landed victories in five consecutive Octagon walks, entered tonight’s pairing with Jung off the back of an impressive first round knockout win over Ihor Portieria at UFC Fight Night Charlotte back in May — earning himself a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.

And now extended his winning run to five consecutive outings, Ulberg sets himself as the current most winningest light heavyweight in the promotion’s division, forcing a late submission win — after replay footage following the conclusion of the bout showed a clear tap due to a rear-naked choke with 11 seconds left in the third and final round.

Below, catch the highlights from Carlos Ulberg’s win at UFC 293