Carlos Ulberg stops Nicolau Negumereanu in dominant first round KO win – UFC 281 Highlights

Turning in a dominant first round win to kick off tonight’s UFC 281 card with a bang for Eugene Bareman’s City Kickboxing outfit, emerging prospect, Carlos Ulberg turns in a first round KO win over Nicolau Negumereanu at Madison Square Garden in their early preliminary card outing.

Ulberg, a training partner of fellow event features, Brad Riddell, Dan Hooker, and middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, got off to a bright start against Negumereanu, slamming home a series of leg kicks to the left calf of the latter.

Hurting Negumereanu on the feet to boot, Ulberg landed a stinging jab before following up with an immediate left hook around the former’s guard, collapsing him to the canvas before forcing a first round finish with a minute to go courtesy of some ground strikes.

Below, catch the highlights from Carlos Ulberg’s win over Nicolau Negumereanu