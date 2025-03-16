Exclusive | Caolan Loughran “I’m a better boxer, I’m a better grappler, I’m fitter, I’m stronger, and faster.” on Nathan Fletcher

This weekend, Caolan Loughran steps into the Octagon at UFC London, facing off against Nathan Fletcher in a crucial bantamweight bout. Loughran is under pressure to secure a victory, having suffered his second UFC defeat in his last outing. The stakes are high, as a win is essential to maintain his place in the UFC.

As he prepares to face Fletcher, Caolan Loughran is focused on delivering a performance that will keep him in the UFC spotlight. Let’s hear from Caolan himself as he shares his thoughts and strategies heading into this fight. Speaking with LowKickMMA’s Danny Podolsky, he answers all.

Caolan Loughran Interview

“I am in no position to overlook anyone in the UFC, but I think I’m better than him. Isn’t that every part of MMA? I’m a better boxer, I’m a better grappler, I’m fitter, I’m stronger, and faster. I’m more experienced in MMA; I’ve beaten better people, I’ve fought better people. I’ve lost to only two, but they were better people than he’s competed against.”

With his sights set on returning to the top of the bantamweight division, Loughran is determined to put on a show that will remind fans of his abilities. We wish him the best of luck in his upcoming bout and look forward to seeing how his journey unfolds in the world of MMA.