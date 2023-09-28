Slated to make his in-ring return this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada – fan-favorite world champion, Canelo Alvarez is fast closing as a significant betting favorite to defeat fellow world titleholder, Jermell Charlo in ‘Sin City’ – in the pair’s world championship showdown.

Canelo, the current undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight champion, makes his stunning sixty-forth professional boxing ring walk this weekend in Nevada, having most recently returned to his native Mexico – turning in a unanimous decision title defense win over title challenger, John Ryder over the course of 12 rounds.

As for Charlo, the undisputed WBA, IBF, WBC, and WBO light middleweight champion, landed a tenth round knockout win over Brian Castana in the pair’s championship rematch back in May of last year in the Louisana native’s most recent ring appearance.

Start Time

Action on this weekend’s Canelo x Charlo card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada gets underway at 8 p.m. ET (Eastern Time) – with the pair slated to share the ring in a blockbuster championship offing.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Betting Odds

As you may have expected, super middleweight champion, Canelo is closing as an impressive -400 betting favorite over with Betway to defeat Charlo this weekend – with the light middleweight kingpin closing fastly as a sizeable +333 betting underdog to hand the Mexican just his third-ever professional boxing defeat.

A formidable technician and power-puncher, and regarded widely as one the greatest professional boxers of all-time – as well as likelty the best puncher of his striking generation, Jalisco native, Canelo has racked up countless victories in title fights, over the who’s who of the game.

A multi-time and multi-weight champion, the Mexican has suffered just a pair of professional losses – in the form of decision defeats to boxing Hall of Fame ace, Floyd Mayweather Jr. years ago, and more recently, in a light heavyweight title siege, dropped a judge loss to Bulgarian striker, Dmitry Bivol.

Amassing a whopping thirty nine separate knockout victories over the course of his career, Canelo has defeated the likes of Erislandy Lara, James Kirkland, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Liam Smith, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Gennady Golovkin, Rocky Fielding, Sergey Kovalev, Callum Smith, Daniel Jacobs, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant

35-1-1 as a professional, Charlo, the twin brother of fellow boxing star, Jermall Charlo, has suffered just one professional loss – in the form of a 2018 decision loss to Tony Harrison – which he ultimately avenged with a blistering eleventh round KO the following year.

PPV Price

To view Canelo Alvarez’s championship fight with Jermell Charlo this weekend in Las Vegas, you can do so via broadcaster, Showtime! – who have priced the pay-per-view event currently at $84.99.

Tickets

Ticketing information for Canelo’s title fight return agaisnt Charlo can be found here, with the blockbuster championship showdown expected to come in as a definite sellout.

Canelo vs. Charlo Full Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios

Jesus Ramon vs. Erickson Lubin

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood