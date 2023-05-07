Competing in Mexico for the first time in more than a decade, boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez put his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against British standout John Ryder.

Emanating from the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, John Ryder came out aggressive in the first round, but it was Canelo Alvarez that got the crowd’s attention, landing a big overhand right. The first two rounds stayed fairly competitive, but the tide turned in the third with Alvarez landing at will. Ryder began to wear the damage that Alvarez was inflicting. Despite being clearly outmatched, Ryder continued to stay in close and attempted to keep things competitive.

In the fifth round, Canelo Alvarez uncorked a vicious right hook that connected clean and sent Ryder to the canvas. He was able to answer the 10-count and the bout continued. From that point, Alvarez remained in control, though Ryder was far from throwing in the towel. In the closing seconds of the eighth round, Alvarez landed another massive right hand that dropped Ryder. ‘The Gorilla’ was able to answer the 10-count and make it to his corner for the ninth round.

The final three rounds remained competitive as Ryder continued to target the body, but he had no answer for Canelo Alvarez’s big right hand which landed practically at will. Alvarez did show signs of slowing down in the later rounds, allowing Ryder the opportunity to fight till the finish.

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. John Ryder via unanimous decision (120-107, 118-109, 118-109)

