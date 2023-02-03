Canelo Alvarez teases potential fight with Nate Diaz; ‘We never know, right?’

Boxing icon Canelo Alvarez recently teased a potential meeting with former UFC star Nate Diaz.

Diaz walked away from his Las Vegas-based employer after 15 years of competing inside the Octagon. Earning one last victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, the Stockton Samurai is ready to test his mettle inside the squared circle and is eyeing super-middleweight world champion, Canelo Alvarez.

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn gave fans some hope that the fantasy fight could become a reality after revealing details regarding a conversation he had with Diaz.

“It was just a friendly conversation to say, ‘What are you thinking?’,” Hearn said during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. And Nate Diaz’s mindset is, ‘I want to fight Canelo Alvarez.’ “Who knows? It’s very difficult to give Nate Diaz a shot in a Canelo Alvarez fight.

BREAKING!

Nate Diaz wants to fight Canelo Alvarez@EddieHearn to @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/BG3olqrw8v — No Context Ariel Helwani (@NoContextAriel) February 1, 2023

Canelo Alvarez Reveals Status of Potential Showdown with Nate Diaz

Alvarez briefly shared his thoughts on a potential showdown with Diaz, confirming that the fight is not currently on his schedule, but it very well could be down the line.

“We never know, right?,” Canelo Alvarez told Inside Fighting. “But right now it’s not in my schedule. Not right now. I have goals. Not right now, maybe later, maybe in the future. No disrespect or anything, I have goals.”

Alvarez’s last appearance inside the ring came against Gennady Golovkin in September 2022. The two squared off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with Alvarez scoring a unanimous decision win to retain the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.

Nate Diaz made his UFC debut on season five of The Ultimate Fighter in 2007. Over the course of his 15-year run with the promotion, Nate Diaz amassed a record of 16-11 in the UFC and 21-13 overall. His most notable wins came against Donald Cerrone, Gray Maynard, Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, and the aforementioned Tony Ferguson.