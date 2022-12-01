Canelo Alvarez issues apology after issuing threats to Argentine football star Lionel Messi: ‘I got carried away’

Professional boxing ace, Canelo Alvarez has issued an apology to Argentine forward, Lionel Messi – admitting he got “carried away” after he threatened the Paris Saint Germain striker, believing he had disrespected the Mexico national flag at the FIFA World Cup.

Canelo, the current undisputed super middleweight champion, last headlined a T-Mobile Arena card against three time opponent, Gennady Golovkin – securing a dominant unanimous decision victory to retain his championships back in September of this year.

Issuing a threat to former Barcelona forward, Messi, Canelo claimed the Argentina national team captain disrespected his country’s national flag – appearing to kick it off his football boot during celebrations in the team’s Qatar dressing room.

Canelo Alvarez walks back threats aimed at Lionel Messi

Walking back those comments and threats this week following Argentina’s pivotal 0-2 victory against Poland as both teams progressed to the last 16 at the expense of Mexico and Saudi Arabia, Canelo admitted he got “carried away” in his tirade aimed at Messi.



“These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place, for which I want to apologize to (Lionel) Messi and the people of Argentina,” Guadalajara native, Canelo Alvarez tweeted.

Estos últimos días me dejé llevar por la pasión y el amor que siento por mi país e hice comentarios que estuvieron fuera de lugar por lo que quiero disculparme con Messi y la gente de Argentina. Todos los días aprendemos algo nuevo y esta vez me tocó a mí. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 30, 2022

“Every day we learn something new, and this time it was my turn,” Canelo Alvarez tweeted. “I wish both teams much success in their matches today, and here we will continue supporting Mexico until the end.”

Following Canelo’s outlandish comments and threats, Messi was defended by his Argentine compatriot and former Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero, as well as UFC welterweight contender, Santiago Ponzinibbio – who is scheduled to fight former champion, Robbie Lawler at UFC 282 later this month.

Expected to make a light heavyweight division return next year, Canelo is rumored to pursue a title rematch with Dmitry Bivol, with the Russian defeating the middleweight kingpin in an upset unanimous decision victory in May of this year.