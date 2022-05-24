Canelo Alvarez and ‘GGG’ will face off for the third time of their respective careers on September 17th, in Las Vegas.

DAZN announced the much anticipated fight on Twitter. Reports were floating around that Alvarez was most likely leaning towards the third fight between the two all week.

THE TRILOGY IS ON @Canelo vs. @GGGBoxing Sept. 17.





— DAZN Boxing May 24, 2022

Alvarez had said that the fight between the two is still personal and he doesn’t take the trash talk from ‘GGG’ lightly. The two have been in two very close fights back in 2017 and 2018. The first match saw the two fight to a draw and was such a close fight that could have gone either way.

Since the first fight was so close, it made the two have to run it back in a second fight. Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin faced off almost a year to the date after they went to war in September of 2017. The second time around, Alvarez was able to squeak out a majority decision win over Golovkin. Many fans disputed the outcome of both fights and claim that ‘GGG’ may have won both. Close fights always have people on both sides claiming their fighter nearly won the fight.

‘GGG’ out struck Alvarez in eight out of the twelve rounds in their second time facing off in the ring.

Canelo Alvarez is coming off His First loss in nine years

Alvarez lost to Dmitry Bivol, when he decided to try and go up in weightless and challenger for the (Super) Light Heavyweight Championship. Alvarez lost the fight by unanimous decision and didn’t look like the usual Alvarez fans have grown accustomed too in that bout.

The offer for a rematch with Bivol was on the table for Alvarez, but he decided to close the door on his trilogy with ‘GGG’.

Who do you have taking the trilogy fight?