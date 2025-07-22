Can Marcus Buchecha Almeida Win his UFC Debut Against Martin Buday? Oddmakers Break it Down

The heavyweight bout between Slovakia’s Martin Buday and Brazil’s Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida is scheduled for July 26, 2025, as part of the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. De Ridder in Abu Dhabi. This fight is generating a lot of buzz due to the backgrounds and fighting styles, as well as the stakes for both athletes.

Marcus Buchecha Almeida vs. Martin Buday Odds

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida is the solid favorite with most sportsbooks, such as, coloradobettinghub.com, giving him around -200 to -270 on the moneyline. This means that you’d need to bet about $200 to win $100 on Buchecha. Martin Buday is seen as the underdog, with odds typically ranging from +170 to +235; so a $100 bet on Buday could win you $170 to $235 if he pulls off the upset.

Buchecha by Submission is the most likely finish according to betting lines, reflecting his decorated jiu-jitsu career – typically available at lower odds than a knockout or decision. Buday’s best chance, based on his prior UFC performances, is seen as a knockout or decision, with odds in the +335 to +500 range depending on the market.

Early betting had Buchecha as a favorite at around -212, which eased to around -200 as some bettors backed Buday, causing his odds to firm from about +182 to +170 at most markets. This mild movement suggests that while most remain confident in Buchecha’s ground game. Buchecha by submission is the most expected outcome; Buday is more likely to win by knockout or decision.

Buchecha is perhaps the most accomplished grappler to ever enter the UFC heavyweight division. His style in MMA, much like in jiu-jitsu, is predicated on getting the fight to the ground as quickly as possible. Once on the mat, he moves with speed and agility rarely seen in heavyweights, using relentless pressure to secure submissions or ground-and-pound finishes. All eyes will be on whether he can impose his ground game on a seasoned UFC opponent or if Buday’s defensive skills can keep the fight standing.

Buday is a patient striker who prefers to use his jab and cage-cutting footwork to trap opponents. He often clinches rather than engages in wild exchanges. While he has knockout power, many of his recent fights have shown a greater reliance on pressure, clinch control, and tactical striking. Buday also defends takedowns well, with a strong base and ability to nullify opponents looking to grapple.

This matchup is expected to offer a fascinating clash of styles and could be pivotal in shaping the next wave of UFC heavyweight contenders.