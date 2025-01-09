Caio Borralho Describes the Fear of Facing Alex Pereira: ‘Trading Punches with Him Is Terrifying’

Brazilian UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho recently opened up about his experience sparring with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira. Known for his devastating knockout power and elite striking, Pereira has earned a reputation as one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport.

Caio Borralho Trains with Alex Pereira

The knockout power is something Caio Borralho experienced firsthand during their training sessions. In a candid interview with Submission Radio, Borralho described Pereira as a “nerd of the game,” highlighting his knowledge of striking and his improving grappling skills. He explained:

“Alex is a nerd of the game, you know? He’s a guy with a lot of knowledge, definitely about the striking game, and I think he’s getting really better and better in the grappling game.”

Caio Borralho admitted:

“I already imagine it’s going to be a scary thing, you know? It’s definitely a scary position to be in front of him and trading punches with him.”

Despite the challenges, Borralho embraced the opportunity, “That’s the way that I get better, you know? So, definitely great training with him.”

He noted that the sessions were tough but productive, with both fighters benefiting from the experience. The collaboration between Caio Borralho and Alex Pereira has drawn attention from MMA fans and analysts alike, given their respective ranks and potential future matchups. While Borralho continues his rise in the middleweight division, Alex Pereira remains dominant at light heavyweight after a stellar 2024 campaign.

Caio Borralho had a breakout year in 2024, with impressive wins in the middleweight division against Paul Craig and Jared Cannonier to round out his record to 17-1 overall. He has no future bouts booked but he will likely be facing a top-five middleweight opponent.