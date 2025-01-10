Caio Borralho: Alex Pereira Would Easily Knock Out Dricus Du Plessis

Caio Borralho doesn’t think Dricus Du Plessis would stand a chance against Alex Pereira.

Du Plessis, the UFC’s reigning middleweight world champion, already has a pretty full 2025. Aside from his scheduled rematch against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 on February 8, ‘DDP’ will also be tasked with taking out undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev, should he go two-up on ‘Tarzan’ next month.

However, that hasn’t stopped rumors of his potential move up to light heavyweight for a shot at champ-champ status against 205’s top dog, Alex Pereira.

As intriguing as that fight sounds, rising 185-pound contender Caio Borralho is confident that ‘Poatan’ would easily pick apart Du Plessis’ unorthodox style should the two ever meet inside the Octagon.

“I think he can knock DDP out really easily, ’cause DDP makes a lot of mistakes in his fights, you know? A lot of openings and all that,” Borralho said during an appearance on Submission Radio. “And if you leave even a small opening with a guy like Alex, you know, I think you’re gonna get knocked out.”

Magomed Ankalaev is likely next for Alex Pereira

After defending his light heavyweight title three times in 2024, scoring a trio of earth-shattering knockouts against Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree, Alex Pereira has not yet booked his first bout of 2025. However, all signs indicate he will square off with the division’s top-ranked contender, Magomed Ankalaev.

Even if ‘Poatan’ recently dismissed him as the next man in line.

Meanwhile, ‘DDP’ will look to land another win over Sean Strickland next month after snatching away the middleweight title from the outspoken American last January via a closely contested split decision victory.

Are you at all interested in a superfight between Du Plessis and Pereira, or should both fighters stay in their respective lanes?