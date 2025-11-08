Jacqueline Cavalcanti Bloodies Mayra Bueno Silva in Decisive Victory – UFC Vegas 111 Highlights

Jacqueline Cavalcanti busted up 10th-ranked contender Mayra Bueno Silva in a high-stakes bantamweight clash at UFC Vegas 111.

Through the opening round, Cavalcanti was the more active fighter, though both competitors were playing things relatively safe. That trend continued into the second stanza, leaving fans inside The APEX unenthused.

Things finally started to open up halfway through the fight as Silva started to ramp up the aggression. Still, the exchanges were few and far between, with Dominick Cruz lobbing some criticism at both fighters from the commentary table.

With the fight potentially tied up, Cavalcanti came out swinging in the third, prompting Silva to start shooting takedowns. However, the one-time title challenger was unsuccessful in getting things on the ground. Cavalcanti landed a nice combination, bloodying Silva and causing some serious swelling under her left eye.

Cavalcanti continued to control the action through the remainder of the round, sending us to the scorecards where she would punch her ticket to a top-10 ranking in the bantamweight division.

Official Result: Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti at UFC Vegas 111:

