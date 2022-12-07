Bryce Mitchell to give away signed photo of blood-stained boxers from his infamous drill accident

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell announced a very special giveaway to promote his Twitter.

Mitchell has found himself as one of the UFC’s brightest young stars, gaining a solid fan base with his down-to-earth, often comical character.

Although Mitchell has caught some heat with some of his previous statements, this time though Mitchell has again produced gold. In 2018, ‘Thug Nasty’ was involved in an incident with a drill and his private parts, which resulted in a trip to the hospital.

Mitchell tweeted out earlier today that when he should hit 200,000 followers, he will give away a photo of him, side by side with another image of his blood-stained boxers from the incident.

I’m sendin this signed poster to one fan who retweets this once i hit 200,000 followers as a thank u.



U’ll hav an autographed photo of my bloody boxers after I ripped my 🥜 open with that drill. pic.twitter.com/mFkXWAoKbn — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 5, 2022 ‘ I’m sendin this signed poster to one fan who retweets this once i hit 200,000 followers as a thank u. U’ll hav an autographed photo of my bloody boxers after I ripped my 🥜 open with that drill ‘- Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell Vs. Illia Topuria

Mitchell is set to take on fellow undefeated fighter Ilia Topuria this weekend as part of the UFC 282 card at the T-Mobile arena, in Las Vegas.

Mitchell is coming off an impressive win over UFC veteran and the ever dangerous, Edson Barboza. It would be Mitchell who would drop Barboza during the fight, and with the use of his slick grappling, secure himself a unanimous decision.

He will have his hands full with Topuria, who has dispatched his last three opponents inside two rounds and has also spent time at the weight class above.

How will Bryce Mitchell get on this weekend?