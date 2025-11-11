Country Boy vs. City Boy: Why Bryce Mitchell Wants Sean O’Malley Next

Controversial UFC star Bryce Mitchell has called for a future fight with former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

While he may be 3-3 in his last six UFC fights, Bryce Mitchell is coming off the back of an impressive win over Said Nurmagomedov this past summer. The victory marked his return to the bantamweight division and now, the 31-year-old has declared that he plans on staying at 135 pounds for the foreseeable future, perhaps until the end of his fighting career.

Bryce Mitchell is a well known figure in the world of mixed martial arts and while that may not always be for the best reasons, he certainly knows how to fight. He has seen off the challenge of some notable names during his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and as we look ahead to what’s next for him, it’s clear to see that he has some big plans for the next couple of years.

In a recent interview, Bryce Mitchell called for a showdown with Sean O’Malley, who is looking to get back into the win column in his next fight after consecutive defeats at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili.

Bryce Mitchell calls for Sean O’Malley showdown

“I can tell you who the dream opponent would be, and there’s gonna be a lot of people critical of it. The best matchup that I could possibly make would be City Boy vs Country Boy, O’Malley vs Mitchell. I think that’s the biggest fight, and that’s my biggest potential opponent.

“If anybody was me, and they look at the lineup of the division, they ought to take O’Malley as a serious threat. He’s very good.”

“It’d be a great matchup, and I see it going that way, maybe a Cory Sandhagen. But I might have to fight backwards in the ranks, because at ’35, I don’t have the resume that these guys have. So, I might fight a number 20 ranked guy, and I’m perfectly fine with that. I’ll take any fight they give me.”

“I just think about where I’ll be in the next two or three years, and I see myself competing very well with the top of the division, the biggest names and the best fighters at ’35.”