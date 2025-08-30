Ex-UFC Fighter Bryan Battle Scores 56-Second KO in Dirty Boxing Debut – DBX 3 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ex-UFC Fighter Bryan Battle Scores 56-Second KO in Dirty Boxing Debut - DBX 3 Highlights

Bryan Battle made quick work of Derik de Freitas in his Dirty Boxing Championship debut at DBX 3.

Battle came out swinging and immediately sent Freitas crashing to the canvas early. After a few ground-and-pound shots, the referee separated the fighters, allowing Freitas to get back to his feet. Battle immediately picked up right where he left off, sending Freitas to the mat for a second time.

MS6ZOFAw

Once again, the referee separated the two and allowed Freitas the chance to get up. However, this time, Freitas had no interest in standing up, forcing the referee to wave off the fight just before the one-minute mark of the opening round.

READ MORE:  Tony Ferguson Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov For Throwing Money At Men "Like They Were Strippers"
3glCcaQ

Official Result: Bryan Battle def. Derik de Freitas via TKO (strikes) at 0:56 of Round 1.

94t0NzEQ

Check out Highlights From Bryan Battle vs. Derik de Freitas at DBX 3:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts