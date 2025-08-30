Ex-UFC Fighter Bryan Battle Scores 56-Second KO in Dirty Boxing Debut – DBX 3 Highlights
Bryan Battle made quick work of Derik de Freitas in his Dirty Boxing Championship debut at DBX 3.
Battle came out swinging and immediately sent Freitas crashing to the canvas early. After a few ground-and-pound shots, the referee separated the fighters, allowing Freitas to get back to his feet. Battle immediately picked up right where he left off, sending Freitas to the mat for a second time.
Once again, the referee separated the two and allowed Freitas the chance to get up. However, this time, Freitas had no interest in standing up, forcing the referee to wave off the fight just before the one-minute mark of the opening round.
Official Result: Bryan Battle def. Derik de Freitas via TKO (strikes) at 0:56 of Round 1.