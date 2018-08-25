Bryan Barberena Wins In Lincoln, Jake Ellenberger Retires

Jake Ellenberger has retired after being stopped by Bryan Barberena.

The third bout on the main card of UFC Lincoln saw welterweight veterans collide. Ellenberger and Barberena shared the Octagon inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The conclusion of the bout saw the end of Ellenberger’s career.

Ellenberger looked to loosen up early with some punches and a leg kick. They clinched and Ellenberger landed a right hand. A body kick was there for Ellenberger. A hard right hand and some followup punches dropped Ellenberger. Barberena landed an overhand right and some ground-and-pound sealed it. After the fight, Ellenberger announced his retirement.

Final Result: Bryan Barberena def. Jake Ellenberger via TKO (strikes) – R1, 2:26