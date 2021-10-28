Iconic Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer is set to miss his first flagship, numbered UFC event since UFC 11 back in September 1996 following a positive COVID-19 test result, with Joe A. Martinez slated to replace the 64-year-old for UFC 267 this weekend on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Buffer’s staggering streak of 255 straight numbered flagship events as Octagon announcer for the UFC has been snapped as a result of the positive novel coronavirus test result, with former WEC lead, Martinez replacing him for this weekend before Buffer returns at UFC 268.



Play-by-play lead, Jon Anik will take the reigns on commentary duty, with former undisputed heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier and former lightweight contender, Paul Felder joining as part of a three-man booth as color commentators. Per MMA Junkie, longtime color commentator, Joe Rogan is slated to return to the commentary booth next weekend for UFC 268 — with his last appearance coming at UFC 266 in September.



Anik is also slated to work the analyst desk alongside former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger, Chael Sonnen, as well as ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto.



Serving in a roving reporter role, usual play-by-play commentator, John Gooden makes his return, where he will provide live updates during fight night as well as interview athletes post and pre-fight backstage at the Etihad Arena.

UFC 267 features a championship doubleheader as well as a pivotal lightweight showdown



UFC 267 features an undisputed light heavyweight title fight between reigning division champion, Jan Blachowicz and the #1 ranked contender, Glover Teixeira — with the latter looking to strike gold at the second time of trying under the promotion’s banner.



In the night’s co-headliner, former undisputed bantamweight champion, Petr Yan is slated to meet with Elevation Fight Team mainstay, Cory Sandhagen with interim bantamweight spoils up for grabs.

In a pivotal lightweight matchup prior to our championship doubleheader, surging lightweight contender, the #5 ranked, Islam Makhachev looks to lodge his third victory of this year as he draws the #6 rated short-notice replacement, Dan Hooker.