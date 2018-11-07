Brock Lesnar Signs New WWE Deal That Puts Daniel Cormier Fight In Doubt

Brock Lesnar signs new deal with the WWE that could put his future in the UFC in some doubt.

Over the weekend at the UFC 230 pay-per-view event, Daniel Cormier was able to successfully retain his heavyweight title over Derrick Lewis. It’s been established that Cormier would like to make his next title defense against Lesnar at the UFC 233 event.

However, Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting is reporting that this fight is now in jeopardy after Lesnar “secretly” signed a new deal with the WWE. The reason for this was due to WWE’s top star, Roman Reigns, being put on the sidelines. He is currently battling leukemia.

Reigns was the Universal Champion but due to his illness, had to vacate it. Then, Lesnar beat Braun Strowman at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to win the title.

According to the report, this deal does allow Lesnar to fight in the UFC. But with such big money being given to him by the WWE, it puts his future in the UFC in doubt. Also, with Cormier saying he wants to retire by March, a fight against Lesnar seems less likely now due to his recent defense.

“Lesnar agreed secretly to the new deal, and won the pro wrestling championship again. The new deal is for multiple shows. But its length of time has been kept secretive. But it is known that Lesnar is scheduled as late as April of next year for WrestleMania.”

Other Plans That Doesn’t Involve Brock Lesnar

Cormier has gone back and forth on his stance about the third fight with Jon Jones. At first, he said that he would consider going down to light heavyweight to fight him again. However, he backtracked from that talk after beating Lewis.

If Jones can get past Alexander Gustafsson in their UFC 232 light heavyweight rematch then it could get interesting. With Lesnar potentially not being an option next year for Cormier, Jones might be the last fight of DC’s career.