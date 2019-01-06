Brock Lesnar Must Pay Hefty Fine To Be Eligible To Fight Again

Brock Lesnar must pay a hefty fine to the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) before he is allowed to fight again.

Lesnar had to enter into the USADA testing pool that forced him to be tested for six months before fighting again. He’s cleared of that timetable but must pay this fine as that’s the only thing keeping him from action inside of the Octagon.

Lesnar’s last fight under the UFC banner came back at UFC 200 in July of 2016 against Mark Hunt. This marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement. The former UFC heavyweight champion won by a unanimous decision that night. It was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA-issued drug tests before the bout.

MMA Weekly is reporting that Lesnar has yet to open up his bank account and give the $250,000 to NSAC. Thus, he remains indefinitely suspended. The WWE star earned $2.5 million for his fight at UFC 200, which should make paying this fine not an issue.



“(Lesnar) is still suspended based on his fine,” NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told MMA Weekly back in July. “He is required to pay the fine or set up a payment plan with the Attorney General’s Office (to get cleared from the suspension).”

Next Fight

UFC President Dana White has gone on record by saying that the plan is to make Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title in early 2019. Time will tell whether this fight gets booked or not.

