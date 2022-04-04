Retired UFC fighter and commentator, Brian Stann may have predicted the unprecedented dominance and rise of Khamzat Chimaev five years ago.

During a Fan Q&A at UFC Fight Night: Auckland back in 2017, Stann was asked if there were any up-and-coming fighters not under a contract that deserve to be in the UFC.

Stann responded almost immediately, giving high praise to a Welterweight training out of MMA All-Stars in Sweden that had been achieving great success against some of the big names at the gym.

“There’s a Welterweight in Sweden at Sweden MMA All-Stars that trains Alex Gustafsson. I don’t know his name, I just know him by reputation and he’s not in the UFC yet, but he has a whole lot of success over all of the big names that train out of MMA All-Stars in Stockholm, and when we get this kid signed I think he’s going to make some real waves.”

Check out the footage below:

In June 2017, Brian Stann mentioned a welterweight training in Sweden who would one day enter the UFC and make "real waves" pic.twitter.com/0SQ8nRa2LD — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) April 4, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev Set For Biggest Test to Date

Few could have foreseen the reign of total dominance that Khamzat Chimaev would unveil during his impressive 4-0 start in the UFC absorbing only one significant strike in those four contests.

Chimaev’s dominant outings, most recent over Li Jingliang, have many strongly believing that he is a destined world champion in any weight class he chooses. Now set to face off against one of the world’s elite contenders in Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns, Chimaev is set for his toughest test to date but he looks eager to shut up his doubters.

“People say he’s just hype…just stop me. I respect his skills and everything. One of the best guys but not on my level. The king is coming for you guys. Watch the king.”

Do you see Khamzat Chimaev becoming champion?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.