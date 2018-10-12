Brian Ortega Claims Backup Opponent In Place For UFC 231

The UFC doesn’t want to lose out on another featherweight title fight. Brian Ortega claims there’s a backup plan in place.

Current 145-pound champion Max Holloway will defend his strap against Ortega in December. The bout will go down at UFC 231 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 8th on pay-per-view (PPV). Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, “T-City” revealed he has been told a backup fighter has been put on standby for the bout:

“They say they have a replacement,” Ortega said. “They haven’t said the name. I don’t know who it is. I don’t care. If it’s for the real featherweight title, count on me being there.”

Ortega and Holloway were initially set to fight at UFC 226 this past summer. Unfortunately, Holloway was unable to fight as he was pulled for “concussion-like symptoms.” Ortega was offered a replacement opponent. But he wanted to wait for the title shot against Holloway.

Now, he will finally get his chance to test himself against “The Blessed One.” Holloway won the UFC featherweight title in June of last year. He finished 145-pound great Jose Aldo in Brazil for the feat. Six months later, Holloway doubled down by retaining his title against “Scarface” with another knockout win.

Ortega comes into his title opportunity on a hot streak. He is undefeated in his fighting career and has earned all of his victories in the UFC via finish.