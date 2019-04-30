Brian Ortega Confident That He Would Destroy ‘Iranian Hulk’

Brian Ortega is confident that he could beat Iranian Hulk” Sajad Gharibi, who is a powerlifter that has become a sensation on social media. The reason for that is due to his size. Recently, he made it known that he wants to try out some MMA competition.

Gharibi told reporter Chamatkar Sandhu he’s already accepted a fight against a Brazilian opponent and that he plans to fight before 2020.

Ortega recently spoke with TMZ where he made it known that he’s confident he would destroy Gharibi in a fight despite the big weight difference. In fact, there is roughly 250 pounds between the two men. Ortega is 5’8″, 145 while Gharibi is 6’2″, 385.

“I would just gas him out, piss him off,” Ortega tells TMZ Sports. “Of course, you’re gonna see me just get mauled up like a damn little chihuahua in the beginning,” Ortega says … “but just when I ride that wave out, it’s a done deal man. He’ll gas out and he’ll be mine.”

Ortega is coming off the first loss of his pro-MMA career as he lost to UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway by TKO at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event. Ortega lost the fight by doctor stoppage at the end of the fourth round. As of this writing, he doesn’t have his next fight lined up.