Brian Moore secures unanimous decision win over Arivaldo Silva in collected performance – Bellator 285 Highlights

By
Ross Markey
-
Brian Moore
Mandatory Credit: Bellator MMA
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Wexford fan favorite bantamweight, Brian Moore managed to return himself to the winner’s enclosure on the preliminary card of Bellator 285 tonight in Dublin, defeating Brazilian opposition, Arivaldo Silva with a unanimous decision win after a striking showcase.

Moore, who entered tonight’s matchup off the back of supremely close losses against both Nikita Mikhailov, and then Jornel Lugo, rarely looked troubled in tonight’s matchup against American Top Team trainee, Silva, forcing a unanimous decision win with a series of expert striking exchanges on the feet.

READ MORE:  Exclusive - Peter Queally eyes trilogy fight with Patricky Pitbull with win over Benson Henderson at Bellator 285

The Wexford striker, who plys his trade out of Straight Blast Gym HQ, become the most active Bellator fighter on the island of Ireland with tonight’s walk against Silva to boot. Moore also holds victories over Jordan Winski, Simone D’Anna, Son Le Binh, Giorgie Belsanti, and Michal Horejsi.

Below, catch the highlights from Brian Moore’s win against Arivaldo Silva

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR