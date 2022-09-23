Brian Moore secures unanimous decision win over Arivaldo Silva in collected performance – Bellator 285 Highlights

Wexford fan favorite bantamweight, Brian Moore managed to return himself to the winner’s enclosure on the preliminary card of Bellator 285 tonight in Dublin, defeating Brazilian opposition, Arivaldo Silva with a unanimous decision win after a striking showcase.

Moore, who entered tonight’s matchup off the back of supremely close losses against both Nikita Mikhailov, and then Jornel Lugo, rarely looked troubled in tonight’s matchup against American Top Team trainee, Silva, forcing a unanimous decision win with a series of expert striking exchanges on the feet.

The Wexford striker, who plys his trade out of Straight Blast Gym HQ, become the most active Bellator fighter on the island of Ireland with tonight’s walk against Silva to boot. Moore also holds victories over Jordan Winski, Simone D’Anna, Son Le Binh, Giorgie Belsanti, and Michal Horejsi.

Below, catch the highlights from Brian Moore’s win against Arivaldo Silva