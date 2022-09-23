Brett Johns rides out comfortable grappling win over Jordan Winski – Bellator 285 Highlights

Welsh contender, Brett Johns returns to the 3Arena tonight in once more dominant fashion, wrestling and grappling his way to a unanimous decision win against short-notice replacement opponent, Jordan Winski on the preliminary card of Bellator 285.

Johns, an alum of the UFC and a trainee alongside UFC bantamweight contender, Jack Shore in the pair’s native Wales, featured at the 3Arena back in February of this year, turning in another dominant third round win over Khushed Kakhorov.

Landing a multitude of takedowns throughout the opening, second and then third rounds, Johns, who was initially scheduled to share tonight’s cage with fellow bantamweight contender, James Gallagher, managed to ride out a comfortable unanimous decision win over Winski on short notice.

With the Scott Coker-led organization set to land in the Irish capital again on February 24. next, you can be sure Johns has sights set on securing a rescheduled grudge match with Strabane grappler, Gallagher.

Below, catch the highlights from Brett Johns’ dominant win at Bellator 285