Brent Primus Calls Bellator 212 Rematch With Michael Chandler “Personal”

Brent Primus’ rematch with Michael Chandler is personal.

Primus defeated Chandler for the Bellator lightweight championship back in June of 2017. He picked up the first-round TKO win due to a leg injury Chandler sustained during the fight. Chandler has remained adamant that the only reason Primus defeated him was because of his injury. The pair will get to see whether or not that is true tomorrow (Fri., December 14, 2018) at Bellator 212.

Chandler will finally get his rematch Primus and an opportunity to reclaim the Bellator lightweight title. However, given Chandler’s recent comments, this fight is a very personal one for Primus (via MMAjunkie):

“All the stuff he’s been talking, all the lying, all the controversy, it is (personal), man,” Primus said. “I want to get in there and prove that it wasn’t a mistake – and he knows that it wasn’t, too – so I’m excited.

“Literally, I was so scared that I heard that he might be going to another organization because his contract was up, and I was literally praying that he stays with Bellator, and I’m just really excited that he’s staying. We can get in there and get it done.”