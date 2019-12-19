Brendan Schaub Slams Covington Critics: It’s A Character, Grow Up

Spread the word!













Everyone is piling on Colby Covington after having his jaw broken and suffering a late TKO loss in his welterweight title bid against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 over the weekend.

Covington likes to talk a lot of trash leading up to fights, but beyond that, people seem more offended and against him due to his staunch support of current United States President Donald Trump. After his loss over the weekend, many, even outside the MMA community, rejoiced at his downfall.

However, this doesn’t sit well with former UFC heavyweight-turned-comedian Brendan Schaub. Taking to his podcast, “Below The Belt,” Schaub explained that people fail to realize Covington is simply playing a character. (H/T MMA News)

“I think a lot of times too because of Colby’s antics, and he did it to attract fans and he did it for this exact reason he wants you to hate him so you tune in to see him lose. But that being said, you realize he’s just playing a character. That’s like getting mad at Robert De Niro for playing The Irishman when you see him on the street. Like, ‘what the f*ck dude?!’ He’s like, ‘what? That’s a character.’”

Schaub proceeded to blast those who were using the #MAGAJaw on social media this week, telling them to grow up and realize Covington is simply playing a character.

“For Colby it’s a character, he just happens to be the most hated character and rides with Trump. Obviously there’s the issue with Trump being the president and the moves he makes. But if you ask Colby like, ‘hey man what do you think of the stuff going on with Trump right now with impeachment?’ Or you ask him on his immigration laws, he doesn’t know.

“It’s just a bit, man. It’s just a bit. So when you can take that out, which for a lot of people is hard to do, and look at Colby as an athlete as a fighter he’s f*cking good man. He is damn good. He’s very, very, very good and he showed it. To me the narrative isn’t that Colby lost, the Trump kid lost, the big-mouth kid got his jaw broke.

“And I hate the f*cking #MAGAJaw. Grow up. But the thing to me, the narrative of this is how good is Kamaru Usman? He is so god damn good.”

What do you think about Schaub standing up for Covington against recent criticisms?