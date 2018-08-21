Brendan Schaub Blasts USADA Over Testing Of Jon Jones

Brendan Schaub blasts USADA while discussing the current situation involving former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones failing his latest drug test.

The former UFC heavyweight star turned podcaster and comedian spoke about the situation on his MMA podcast. He would discuss how USADA has been handling the issues going on Jones’ case stemming from his latest drug test.

He believes that USADA is more concerned with giving the appearance of being useful. Instead of being effective when it comes down to drug testing.

“Again, I tell you guys this all the time, if you think USADA’s organization is the end-all-be-all and is the goody two-shoes of the world when it comes to drug testing, you’re fooling yourself,” Schaub declared. “A man who has been notoriously known for failing drug tests gets tested once?! “I’ve always been skeptical of USADA. Always. “Of course [Daniel Cormier]’s gonna pass the tests. Of course they have to test the athletes, of course they have to test certain guys, but does no one find it kind of sketchy that the guy who we know 100 percent is going to pass the test, gets tested more than the guy who is known for failing tests?! And I’m not even a conspiracy theory guy. But does no one think this is f**king strange? How crazy is that?”

The Stats

It should be noted that Cormier has been tested 11 times thus far this year. On the flip side, Holm has been tested five times. To add to his point, even Brock Lesnar has been tested three times since being added into the pool this summer. Thus, this makes Schaub a little too convenient.