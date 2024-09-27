Brendan Allen scorches UFC rankings panel: ‘I’d literally tell them to go f*ck themselves’

Ahead of his co-main event return tomorrow at UFC Fight Night Paris, middleweight contender, Brendan Allen has voiced his displeasure with the promotion’s ranking panels, taking umbrage with his spot in the official stack ahead of his return against Nassourdine Imavov.

Allen, the current number eight ranked middleweight challenger, most recently landed a split decision win over Chris Curtis in a rescheduled main event fight back in April — in the pair’s rematch, which saw Brendan Allen improve his unbeaten run to an impressive seven straight fights.

Brendan Allen rips into UFC rankings panel ahead of Nassourdine Imavov clash in Paris

And putting that spree on the line against the above-mentioned Imavov this weekend — who is fresh from a main event knockout win over former title challenger, Jared Cannonier in Louisville earlier this annum, despite likely competing for a spot within the middleweight top-5 in France, Allen is more than unhappy with his place in the rankings.

“Yeah, it’s crazy, man, I’m the only guy on the win streak that I’m on that falls places in the rankings,” Brendan Allen told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “When guys above me are on losses, or consecutive losses — I don’t even know, but I know there are losses — so it’s just whatever. Like, it’s kind of comical at this point.”

“I don’t even know who’s on the board panel, but if anyone told me they were on the rankings [panel], I would never have a conversation with them, ever. I’d literally tell them go f*ck themselves.”

Avenging his TKO defeat to Curtis with his split decision success earlier this year, Allen has since gone on an unbeaten tear, landing consecutive submission wins over the likes of Sam Alvey, Krzysztof Jotko, Andre Muniz, Bruno Silva, and in a main event clash, fellow grappling talent, Paul Craig.