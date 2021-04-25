It’s now nine successful submission wins for Roufusport grappling standout, Brendan Allen — who scores a late first round heel hook win over Karl Roberson on the preliminary card of UFC 261.

Rebounding from a knockout loss to Sean Strickland back at UFC Vegas 14 in November, Allen moves to 4-1 in the UFC with the win, with two of his promotional wins now coming via submission.

The Dana White‘s Contender Series alum adds Roberson to prior successes over recent UFC Vegas 22 headliner, Kevin Holland, British standout, Tom Breese, and Kyle Daukaus. The former LFA middleweight best moves to 16-4 as a professional off the back of his win over Sanford MMA trainee, Roberson.

Below, catch the highlights from Allen’s submission success against Roberson.

With seconds to spare in the first round, Brendan Allen forced Karl Roberson to tap! 👋#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/mYSeL1O16M — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 25, 2021